Wizards' Mahinmi to miss 6 weeks with knee procedure
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Wizards
The team announced the treatment Tuesday after Mahinmi consulted with Dr. James Andrews and Wizards head physician Wiemi Douoguih.
Mahinmi will undergo platelet-rich plasma treatment on both knees. He had surgery to repair a partially torn medial meniscus in his left knee Oct. 15. During his rehabilitation process, he aggravated patellar tendinitis and suffered a bone bruise in his left knee.
Washington signed Mahinmi to a $64 million, four-year contract in the