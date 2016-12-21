2 Swedish skiers injured at ski cross event in Italy

INNICHEN, Italy — Two Swedish freestyle World Cup skiers have been injured after crashing on the same Italian hill in a three-day span.

Anna Holmlund was seriously injured after crashing during training on Monday and is in a medically-induced coma. Sandra Naslund was injured during a race on Wednesday and was also taken to the hospital.

Naslund's injuries are less serious. She will have X-rays on her elbow.

The 29-year-old Holmlund lost consciousness after hitting her head during the crash and was flown by helicopter to Bolzano, where she underwent brain surgery that night.

Jakob Swanberg, the Swedish ski cross federation doctor, said late Tuesday that brain test results are "unfortunately disappointing."

"Injuries that we were not able to see previously show now and now we see the damage is unfortunately widespread," Swanberg said in a statement. "It is still difficult to make any forecast but generally speaking, damage of this type usually leaves considerable injury."

Holmlund is a three-time ski cross World Cup champion and won a bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.