AFC West rivals meet when Broncos visit Chiefs at Arrowhead

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Forecast is for temperature in 50s on Sunday. Temperature at kickoff was 1 degree last weekend at Arrowhead Stadium. ... Chiefs have won last two in series after seven-game skid. ... Denver is 2-0 on Christmas, beating Detroit in 1999 and Tennessee in 2004. ... Broncos have lost three of four overall. ... Denver has scored league-best 103 points off turnovers and won 29 straight when winning turnover battle. ... Broncos LB Von Miller has 13 1/2 sacks, second most in NFL. ... WR Demaryius Thomas needs four catches to tie Lionel Taylor (543) for third in Broncos history. ... Broncos S TJ Ward needs 13 tackles to reach 100 for season. ... Denver LB DeMarcus Ware needs one sack to tie Jason Taylor (139 1-2) for seventh on NFL career list. ... Broncos QB Trevor Siemian threw for 368 yards and three TDs vs. Chiefs in November. ... Chiefs have won three of last four overall. ... Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill had TDs running, receiving and on kickoff return vs. Broncos in November. ... Hill needs two TDs to match Abner Haynes' rookie record set in 1960. ... K Cairo Santos hit winning FG in overtime to beat Denver in first meeting. ... Chiefs WR Jeremy Maclin had season-best six catches for 82 yards in last week's loss to Tennessee. ... Chiefs have not scored offensive TD in second half in last three games. ... Alex Smith needs 4 yards rushing to pass Len Dawson (1,253) for most by Chiefs QB. ... TE Travis Kelce can move into fourth in Chiefs history with 47th consecutive game with catch. Kelce needs 43 yards receiving to reach 1,000 in single season for first time. ... Chiefs' defence has NFL-leading seven red-zone takeaways. ... Fantasy Tip: Broncos WRs Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders are good bets this weekend. They are facing pass defence allowing 250 yards per game, and which ranks 29th overall.