Buccaneers aim to sweep Saints, stay in playoff hunt
TAMPA BAY (8-6) at NEW ORLEANS (6-8)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Saints by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Tampa Bay 9-5, New Orleans 9-5
SERIES RECORD — Saints lead 30-19
LAST MEETING — Buccaneers beat Saints 16-11, Dec. 11
LAST WEEK — Buccaneers lost to Cowboys 26-20; Saints beat Cardinals 48-41
AP PRO32 RANKING — Buccaneers No. 14, Saints No. 22
BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (21), PASS (16)
BUCCANEERS
SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (17), PASS (1)
SAINTS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bucs are trying to reach nine victories in season for first time since going 10-6 in 2010. ... Bucs QB Jameis Winston has 948 fewer yards passing, nine fewer TDs and one more interception than Saints QB Drew Brees, but his team leads Saints by two games. ... Tampa Bay's 26 takeaways tied for third in NFL, but Buccaneers are only plus-3 in turnover differential. ... RB Doug Martin has TD in past two games vs. New Orleans. ... WR Mike Evans' 10 TDs receiving tied for second in NFC and 84 receptions rank third in NFC. ... Cameron Brate's 7 TD catches tied for NFL lead among TEs. ... DT Gerald McCoy has two sacks, forced fumble in past three division games. ... McCoy has 33
