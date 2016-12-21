Buccaneers aim to sweep Saints, stay in playoff hunt

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bucs are trying to reach nine victories in season for first time since going 10-6 in 2010. ... Bucs QB Jameis Winston has 948 fewer yards passing, nine fewer TDs and one more interception than Saints QB Drew Brees, but his team leads Saints by two games. ... Tampa Bay's 26 takeaways tied for third in NFL, but Buccaneers are only plus-3 in turnover differential. ... RB Doug Martin has TD in past two games vs. New Orleans. ... WR Mike Evans' 10 TDs receiving tied for second in NFC and 84 receptions rank third in NFC. ... Cameron Brate's 7 TD catches tied for NFL lead among TEs. ... DT Gerald McCoy has two sacks, forced fumble in past three division games. ... McCoy has 33 1/2 sacks since 2013, most by NFL DT. ... DE Robert Ayers has 4 1/2 sacks, forced fumble in past six. ... LB Lavonte David had sack last week. ... LB Kwon Alexander had 21 tackles last week, most by player in game this season. ... Saints need to win last two to avoid third straight losing season. ... Brees passed for 389 yards, four TDs last week. ... Brees had three interceptions, no TDs in previous game vs. Buccaneers. ... In past 10 at home vs. Tampa Bay, Brees has 2,719 yards passing with 21 TDs and seven interceptions. ... Brees leads NFL with 4,559 yards passing and 34 TDs. ... RB Tim Hightower had two TDs rushing last week. ... WR Brandin Cooks has 11 TD catches in past 11 at home. ... Cooks had career-high 186 yards receiving, two TDs last week. ... WR Michael Thomas leads NFL rookies in receptions (76), yards receiving (883) and TD catches (8). ... DE Cameron Jordan has three sacks in past four vs. Tampa Bay. ... Rookie DT Sheldon Rankins has three sacks, forced fumble in three home games. ... Rookie S Von Bell has 16 tackles, forced fumble and pass defended in past two. ... Fantasy Tip: Evans, who only had four catches for 42 yards against New Orleans two weeks ago, should be eager to avoid second low-production game against same team in same season.