Canada's Thompson and Simmerling reach World Cup skicross podium in Italy

INNICHEN, Italy — Germany's Heidi Zacher won gold Wednesday at the skicross World Cup while Canadians Marielle Thompson and Georgia Simmerling joined her on the podium.

Simmerling, from West Vancouver, B.C., had the lead for most of the big final before slipping to third. Thompson, from Whistler, B.C., took the silver to retain her lead in the season standings.

Simmerling's bronze medal was her best result this season. Brittany Phelan of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was a career-best eighth overall.

Toronto's Kevin Drury was the top Canadian in the men's race. He finished second in the small final for a sixth-place result.

Slovenia's Filip Flisar won gold ahead of Germany’s Tim Hronek and Switzerland’s Alex Fiva.