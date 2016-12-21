Giants try to sweep Eagles, clinch playoff berth

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Giants clinch first playoff berth since 2011 with victory. They can still win NFC East if they win last two and Cowboys lose both. ... Giants are 16-7-3 all-time on Thursday nights. They aim to sweep the season series against Eagles for first time since 2007. Giants haven't swept Eagles and Cowboys in same season since 2000. ... . QB Eli Manning is seventh player in NFL history with 4,000 career completions. ... RB Rashad Jennings has 394 yards rushing and two TDs in past five meetings. ... WR Odell Beckham Jr. has 26 receptions for 354 yards and four TDs in past four games. .... WR Victor Cruz has three receiving TDs in four games at Philadelphia. ... DE Olivier Vernon has 7 1/2 sacks in past seven games. ... Landon Collins leads NFC safeties with 108 tackles. ... Eagles are 13-5 vs. Giants since 2008, including playoff win. ... Eagles have outscored Giants 54-7 in past two home games. ... QB Carson Wentz ranks second among NFL rookies with 3,385 yards passing and 13 TDs. ... DT Fletcher Cox has 6 1/2 sacks and forced fumble in last seven home games. ... Eagles lead NFL in time of possession (32:29). ... LT Lane Johnson returns from 10-game suspension for PEDs. ... RB Ryan Mathews has career-high eight rushing TDs. ... Jordan Hicks ranks second in NFL among linebackers with five interceptions since 2015. ... Eagles are 4-2 at home, losing two straight during current five-game losing streak. ... K Caleb Sturgis needs two field goals to set single-season team record. ... Fantasy Tip: Eagles TE Zach Ertz is stud in December. He has 92 receptions for 1,015 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 career games this month. He has 48 receptions for 494 yards in last seven games this season.