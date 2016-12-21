Giants try to sweep Eagles, clinch playoff berth
NEW YORK GIANTS (10-4) at PHILADELPHIA (5-9)
Thursday, 8:25 p.m. EST, NBC
OPENING LINE — Giants by 2
RECORD VS. SPREAD —New York 7-5-2, Eagles 6-8
SERIES RECORD — Giants lead 85-80-2
LAST MEETING —Giants beat Eagles 28-23, Nov. 6
LAST WEEK — Giants beat Lions 17-6; Eagles lost to Ravens 27-26
AP PRO32 RANKING — Giants No. 5, Eagles No. 26
GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (30), PASS (17)
GIANTS
EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (9), PASS (24)
EAGLES
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Giants clinch first playoff berth since 2011 with victory. They can still win NFC East if they win last two and Cowboys lose both. ... Giants are 16-7-3 all-time on Thursday nights. They aim to sweep the season series against Eagles for first time since 2007. Giants haven't swept Eagles and Cowboys in same season since 2000. ... . QB Eli Manning is seventh player in NFL history with 4,000 career completions. ... RB Rashad Jennings has 394 yards rushing and two TDs in past five meetings. ... WR Odell Beckham Jr. has 26 receptions for 354 yards and four TDs in past four games. .... WR Victor Cruz has three receiving TDs in four games at Philadelphia. ... DE Olivier Vernon has 7 1/2 sacks in past seven games. ... Landon Collins leads NFC safeties with 108 tackles. ... Eagles are 13-5 vs. Giants since 2008, including playoff win. ... Eagles have outscored Giants 54-7 in past two home games. ... QB Carson Wentz ranks second among NFL rookies with 3,385 yards passing and 13 TDs. ... DT Fletcher Cox has 6
