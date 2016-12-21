Islanders sign Stephen Gionta, recall him from Bridgeport

NEW YORK — The New York Islanders signed forward Stephen Gionta to a one-year, two-way contract Wednesday and recalled him from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

The 33-year-old Gionta had a goal and two assists in seven games for Bridgeport. Last season, he had a goal and 10 assists in 82 games for the New Jersey Devils. The former Boston College star has 15 goals and 35 assists in 270 career games, all with New Jersey.