Lions, Cowboys chase division titles in Stafford homecoming
DETROIT (9-5) at DALLAS (12-2)
Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 7
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Lions 7-6-1, Cowboys 9-4-1
SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 14-12
LAST MEETING — Cowboys beat Lions 24-20, Jan. 4, 2015, in playoffs
LAST WEEK — Lions lost to Giants 17-6; Cowboys beat Buccaneers 26-20
AP PRO32 RANKING — Lions No. 9, Cowboys No. 2
LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (29), PASS (12)
LIONS
COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (2), PASS (20)
COWBOYS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Lions clinch NFC North with win and Green Bay loss or tie or tie and Green Bay loss. There's also scenario where Lions clinch playoff berth with loss. ... Cowboys need win or tie or Giants loss or tie to clinch NFC East and home field throughout NFC playoffs. ... Game features two players with NFL's longest consecutive streaks among DBs: Dallas' Brandon Carr (142) and Detroit's Glover Quin (114). ... Lions have won past two in regular season against Cowboys. ... Lions have held eight straight opponents to 20 points or fewer, club's longest single-season streak since 1961 and longest active streak in NFL. ... QB Matthew Stafford, who went to high school in Dallas, is averaging 287 yards passing with 11 TDs and five INTs in past seven road games. ... Since 2015, Theo Riddick leads NFL RBs with 133 receptions and tied for first with eight TDs receiving. ... WR Golden Tate has 27 receptions, 346 yards, two TDs in past three road games. ... DE Ezekiel Ansah has 31 sacks, most for Detroit player in first four seasons. ... DE Kerry Hyder has six sacks in past seven road games. ... Quin has 13 INTs since 2014, tied for most in NFC. ... QB Dak Prescott leads NFL rookies in yards passing (3,418), TDs (20) and rating (103.2). Completed 32 of 36 (88.9
