Member of Chelsea's coaching staff to take up England role

LONDON — A leading member of Chelsea's coaching staff has been hired as the No. 2 to recently appointed England manager Gareth Southgate.

Steve Holland will leave his role as Chelsea's assistant first-team coach at the end of the Premier League season to join up with the national team on a full-time basis. In the meantime, he will be free to work with England during its matches against Germany and Lithuania in March.

The 46-year-old Holland worked alongside Southgate with England's under-21 side from 2013-16 and has been a coach at Chelsea since 2011, since when the team has won the Champions League, Premier League and Europa League. Chelsea currently leads the Premier League.

Southgate says "Steve's experience of working with elite players and coaches at Chelsea means he knows what a world-class team needs to look like."