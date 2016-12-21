Patrick McEnroe to join brother at New York tennis academy

NEW YORK — Patrick McEnroe is the new co-director of The John McEnroe Tennis Academy.

Patrick will join director Lawrence Kleger at the academy, which has been open to New York-area youth since 2010.

SPORTIME tennis club and the academy made the announcement on Wednesday. John McEnroe says: "There probably isn't anybody that understands American tennis and New York tennis better than Patrick."

The 50-year-old younger brother of the seven-time singles Grand Slam champion will join the team led by SPORTIME managing director Bennett Schlansky.

Patrick says he's excited to bring his "lifetime of learning" to the academy.