Sports

Patrick McEnroe to join brother at New York tennis academy

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2014, file photo, Patrick McEnroe announces his resignation as the U.S. Tennis Association's general manager of player development, at a news conference at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. Patrick McEnroe is the new co-director of The John McEnroe Tennis Academy. Patrick will join director Lawrence Kleger at the academy, which has been open to New York area youth since 2010. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2014, file photo, Patrick McEnroe announces his resignation as the U.S. Tennis Association's general manager of player development, at a news conference at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. Patrick McEnroe is the new co-director of The John McEnroe Tennis Academy. Patrick will join director Lawrence Kleger at the academy, which has been open to New York area youth since 2010. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK — Patrick McEnroe is the new co-director of The John McEnroe Tennis Academy.

Patrick will join director Lawrence Kleger at the academy, which has been open to New York-area youth since 2010.

SPORTIME tennis club and the academy made the announcement on Wednesday. John McEnroe says: "There probably isn't anybody that understands American tennis and New York tennis better than Patrick."

The 50-year-old younger brother of the seven-time singles Grand Slam champion will join the team led by SPORTIME managing director Bennett Schlansky.

Patrick says he's excited to bring his "lifetime of learning" to the academy.

Patrick won the 1989 French Open doubles title, was U.S. Davis Cup captain and led the U.S. Tennis Association player development until 2014. He's also a tennis TV commentator.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular