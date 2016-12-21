Patriots activate rookie Brissett off injured reserve
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots have activated rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett following a two-month stint on injured reserve recovering from a right thumb injury.
Brissett was added to New England's 53-man roster Wednesday. To make room, the Patriots released rookie defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton.
Brissett had to play with Tom Brady suspended and with usual backup Jimmy Garoppolo suffering a shoulder injury in Week 2.
Brissett helped the Patriots finish off their victory over Miami, and started in a 27-0 victory over Houston the following week. But he struggled to move the
For the season, Brissett has thrown for 400 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions.
Hamilton played in two games with one start and had four tackles.
