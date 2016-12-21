Redskins look to boost fading playoff hopes against Bears

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Redskins fell out of second wild card with loss to Panthers — their third in four games. ... Washington eighth in NFC behind Green Bay and Tampa Bay. ... Redskins have won six straight against Chicago. ... With 4,242 yards passing, Redskins need 108 to break team record (4,349 in 1989). ... QB Kirk Cousins has franchise-best 4,360 yards. Cousins committed two turnovers Monday night. ... TE Jordan Reed needs two receptions to pass Don Warren for third among Redskins tight ends. Reed has 243 in four seasons. ... LB Ryan Kerrigan third in NFC with 11 sacks. ... CB Josh Norman third in NFL with 44 passes defended since 2014. ... Bears rallied from 17-point deficit in fourth quarter to tie game last week. Packers' Aaron Rodgers then hit Jordy Nelson for 60-yard pass to set up winning field goal. ... QB Matt Barkley threw for career-high 362 yards, but committed four turnovers last week. ... RB Jordan Howard second among rookies with 1,059 yards. ... WR Alshon Jeffery had 89 yards, TD in return from four-game suspension. ... WR Cameron Meredith has 15 catches for 176 yards over past two games. ... WR Deonte Thompson had career-high 110 yards against Green Bay. ... LB Pernell McPhee tied career high with two sacks against Packers. ... LB Jerrell Freeman back from four-game suspension. Fantasy Tip: Howard could be good option with Redskins allowing 4.5 yards per carry — 28th in league.