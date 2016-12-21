Savage takes over at QB at Texans host Bengals

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bengals QB Andy Dalton ranks third in AFC with 3,712 yards passing. ... RB Jeremy Hill has rushing TD in three straight. He ranks fourth in NFL with 20 rushing TDs since 2015. ... WR A.J. Green has 188 yards receiving in past two against Houston. ... TE Tyler Eifert has four TD receptions in last four games. He leads NFL TEs with 18 TD catches since 2015. ... WR Brandon LaFell has at least 90 yards receiving in two of last three. ... WR Tyler Boyd is fourth among rookies with 50 catches. ... DT Geno Atkins has three sacks in past two games. ... Texans win AFC South with victory and Titans loss vs. Jaguars. ... Houston QB Tom Savage will make first career start after Brock Osweiler was benched. Savage threw for 260 yards last week after taking over for Osweiler in second quarter. ... WR DeAndre Hopkins had TD catch in last game against Bengals. ... TE Ryan Griffin had career-high 85 yards receiving last week. ... DE Jadeveon Clowney is tied for fourth in NFL with 15 tackles for losses and has career-best five sacks. ... CB Johnathan Joseph has had interception in last two against Bengals. ... LB Benardrick McKinney is only player in NFL this season with at least 100 tackles (121) and five sacks. He has sack in last two home games. ... S Quintin Demps leads Texans with four interceptions. ... LB Whitney Mercilus has six tackles for losses, two fumble recoveries and sack in his past three games. ... Fantasy Tip: Houston RB Lamar Miller might be worth pickup after running for touchdown in two straight. He is sixth in NFL with 1,073 yards rushing and needs 27 yards to surpass career high of 1,099 set in 2014 with Miami.