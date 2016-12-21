Seahawks look to secure No. 2 NFC seed vs. Cardinals

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -- Seahawks can clinch No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs with victory plus losses by Detroit and Atlanta. ... Teams played to 6-6 tie in October, first in Seahawks history. Cardinals' offence was on field for 95 plays and had 46 minutes of possession but failed to score touchdown. ... Cardinals have won two of past three meetings in Seattle. ... QB Carson Palmer needs one 300-yard passing game to have most (23) in Cardinals history. ... RB David Johnson has more than 100 yards from scrimmage in all 14 games, longest streak to start season in NFL history. ... Johnson leads NFL With 1,938 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns. ... WR Larry Fitzgerald leads NFL with 98 receptions. Has 1,116 career catches, most in first 200 games. ... WR J.J. Nelson has four TDs in past three games. ... DT Calais Campbell has 10 sacks in past seven games vs. Seahawks. Campbell has three sacks and two forced fumbles in past three games overall. ... LB Chandler Jones had sack and forced fumble in earlier meeting. ... Seahawks seeking fourth undefeated season at home in franchise history. Others: 2003, 2005, 2012. They are only unbeaten team at home in NFL. ... Seahawks averaging 145.4 yards per game rushing in past five weeks. ... QB Russell Wilson needs 15 attempts and 25 completions to set single-season career highs in each category. ... RB Thomas Rawls limited to 34 yards rushing on 21 carries last week vs. Rams. ... WR Doug Baldwin needs 87 yards receiving to become fifth player in franchise history with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. ... WR Tyler Lockett had career-high 130 yards receiving and TD last week vs. Rams. .. Four Seahawks defensive players made Pro Bowl: DE Michael Bennett, DE Cliff Avril, LB Bobby Wagner, CB Richard Sherman. ... Seahawks second in NFL in scoring defence at 16.8 points per game and are trying to lead league in category for fifth straight season. ... Avril with career-high 11 1/2 sacks, stands third in NFL. He had 1 1/2 sacks and forced fumble last week. ... Wagner leads NFL with 145 tackles, needs nine tackles to set franchise single-season record. ... Sherman tied for third in NFC with four interceptions. Sherman has seven interceptions in past 10 games vs. Cardinals. ... Fantasy tip: David Johnson all day, every day. Even against Seattle's stellar defence , Johnson is must-play every week. Johnson had 161 yards from scrimmage when teams met in October.