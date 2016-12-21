Siemian learned a thing or two from Manning - in marketing

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Trevor Siemian is following in Peyton Manning's footsteps.

Baby steps, at least.

The Denver Broncos quarterback ran a healthy dose of the no-huddle against New England last week, showing enough promise for the coaching staff to want to keep doing it.

"I think he did well. I didn't expect that he wouldn't," offensive co-ordinator Rick Dennison said. "He learned under somebody that knows pretty well how to do it."

Siemian also learned a few tricks from Manning when it came to deadpan humour and marketing.

Together with the marketing firm Olsen Engage, Siemian appears in a new video for Skittles that debuted this week in which he ponders what to give his offensive linemen for Christmas.

Siemian, a second-year pro, is making $525,000 this season, among the lowest of any quarterback in the league. So, he wasn't going to splurge for Rolexes or Hawaii vacations.

He decides upon parkas that dispense the brightly colored candy into a clear breast pocket, which centre Matt Paradis called the "best lineman gift I've ever received."

"I wanted to do something a little different," Siemian explained at his locker Wednesday.

In the clip, Siemian explains how hard it is to find a unique gift, "especially when they're all double-, triple-, quadruple-X guys." So, the Skittle-dispensing parkas with a big red Skittles button on the left front pocket it was.

"I think it's a gift that keeps on giving — Skittles, whenever you need them," Siemian says in the spot.

