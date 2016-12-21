Slumping California rivals collide when Rams host 49ers

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Worst of times for traditional NFC West rivals reunited in California this season. ... It'll be weakness vs. weakness when 49ers' NFL-worst defence sizes up Rams' NFL-worst offence . ... Since routing Rams in opening week, Niners haven't won. San Francisco is on longest losing streak in franchise history. ... One more defeat would be first-year coach Chip Kelly's 14th, matching single-season franchise record. ... Defence ranks last in scoring and yardage, and has already allowed franchise-worst 2,468 yards rushing. ... Niners haven't won at Coliseum since Oct. 11, 1976. ... LT Joe Staley could miss third straight game with hamstring injury. Rookie John Theus made NFL debut at LT last week. Theus blocked for LA's Todd Gurley in college at Georgia. ... Rams have lost five straight, nine of 10 heading into off-season coaching change. ... After Jeff Fisher's firing, Rams interim coach John Fassel couldn't spark touchdown out of NFL's worst offence last Thursday in Seattle. ... Rams are last in points per game and yards per game. They've failed to score more than 10 points in eight of 14 games. ... QB Jared Goff still hasn't won, but should play after getting apparent concussion last week at Seattle. ... Fantasy Tip: Rams finally might have found only opponent they can run against. Gurley is having miserable season, but still getting steady carries.