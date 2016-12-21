Titans promote cornerback D'Joun Smith with Klug put on IR

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have promoted cornerback D'Joun Smith to the active roster from the practice squad after putting defensive lineman Karl Klug on injured reserve.

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Smith was a third-round pick at No. 65 overall by Indianapolis in 2015, and he played four games as a rookie with the Colts. A knee injury kept him out of most of the season. He signed with Detroit's practice squad in September before being waived in November.