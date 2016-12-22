Bas Dost scores late to grab win for Sporting

LISBON, Portugal — Dutch striker Bas Dost scored in the 90th minute as Sporting Lisbon defeated Belenenses 1-0 Thursday to avoid losing ground to the leaders in the Portuguese league.

The away victory left Sporting in fourth place with 30 points, eight behind leader Benfica and four behind second-placed Porto.

Sporting Braga, which defeated Moreirense 2-1 at home with goals by Andre Pinto and Ricardo Ferreira, is third with 32 points.