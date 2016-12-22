Former Nashville star David Legwand announces retirement

TORONTO — David Legwand announced his retirement Thursday, ending a 16-year NHL career that began as the Nashville Predators' first draft pick.

The 36-year-old Legwand had 228 goals and 390 assists in 1,136 career regular-season games with Nashville, Detroit, Ottawa and Buffalo. He's Nashville's career leader in goals (210), assists (356), points (566), game-winning goals (41) and games (956). He had five goals and nine assists in 79 games last season for Buffalo.

"What a great ride this was, especially having the chance to play nearly 1,000 games for my drafting club in Nashville, and seeing the growth of the game there; to fulfilling a dream of playing for my hometown Red Wings; to experiencing the positive vibe of playing in Canada's capital of Ottawa; and to end with the talented players of the Buffalo Sabres in my final season," Legwand said in a statement released by the NHL Players' Association.

"I have to give credit for the success in my career to others. I had great teammates who became friends; coaches and general managers who believed in me; trainers, doctors and therapists who kept me healthy; and I received sage advice and friendship from my longtime agent Pat Morris and his staff at Newport Sports. Finally, I would like to give a special thanks to my mom and dad, sister, and my wife Lindsey and our kids Ella and Ryder, who sacrificed so much for my opportunities."