Graham Barton back as chief technical officer at Canoe Kayak Canada

OTTAWA — Graham Barton is returning the Canoe Kayak Canada, taking the role as chief technical officer next month.

Barton was the organization's high performance director from 1999 to 2010.

He spent the last six years working at Own the Podium as a high performance adviser.

"Graham has a strong track record and remarkable leadership qualities that will be critical in empowering our team to be among the best in the world," said Casey Wade, CEO of Canoe Kayak Canada. "We are very pleased to have him returning to the sport he knows so well and I'm extremely optimistic for the future."

Barton was at the helm for the 2004 and 2008 Games when Canadians won a combined five medals, including a gold by Adam van Koeverden.

Canada's paddlers came up empty-handed at last summer's Rio Olympics.

"One of the main lessons I have learned from my many years in sport is that excellence is a process," he said. "A culture of excellence can have an impact on everything we do. I will to come to the job everyday thinking about how I can be better, how can I make the organization better and how can I make the environment better for the athletes."

As chief technical officer, Barton will head high performance strategy and national team programs in collaboration with coaches, athletes, officials, clubs and funding partners. He officially starts the job on Jan. 30.