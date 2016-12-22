Graham Barton named new chief technical officer of Canoe Kayak Canada

OTTAWA — Graham Barton is returning Canoe Kayak Canada as the organization's chief technical officer.

Barton was Canoe Kayak Canada's high performance director from 1999 to 2010, as well as a high performance coach and athlete.

Canada's canoe and kayak team had one of its successful Olympic performances under his watch with three medals at the 2004 Athens Games, including a gold medal for Adam van Koeverden in the men's K-1 500-metre kayak event.

He spent the last six years working at Own the Podium as a high performance adviser.

According to a release from Canoe Kayak Canada, Barton will lead the development and implementation of a strategic long-term technical plan, initially focusing on the sprint program.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to Canoe Kayak Canada where we have such a strong history of success and a tradition of excellence in athlete development," Barton said in a release.