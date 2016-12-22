Lloris latest Tottenham player to sign contract extension

LONDON — France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has become the latest high-profile Tottenham player to sign a contract extension with the English Premier League club.

Spurs said Thursday that the 29-year-old Lloris, who is captain at both club and country level, has signed a new deal that runs through 2022.

Harry Kane, Jan Vertonghen, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Eric Dier are other players to have agreed to new contracts this year.