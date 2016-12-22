NHL Capsules

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Edmonton's fourth line combined for seven points, Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots and the Oilers beat the Arizona Coyotes in regulation for the first time in 26 games with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night.

Arizona had gone 21-0-4 its previous 25 games against the Oilers, including a pair of wins this season. Edmonton jumped on the Coyotes with two goals in the first period and pushed the lead to 3-0 in the second to beat Arizona for the first time since Jan. 25, 2011.

Arizona's points streak had been tied for sixth-most against one opponent in NHL history.

Mark Letestu had a goal and two assists, and linemate Matt Hendricks had a goal and an assist. Fellow fourth-liner Zack Kassian had two assists for the Oilers, who have won four of five.

Martin Hanzal had a goal and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored with 6.1 seconds left for the Coyotes, who have lost three straight.

FLYERS 3, CAPITALS 2, SO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jakub Voracek and Wayne Simmonds scored in the shootout, Steve Mason made 36 saves and Philadelphia beat Washington.

Michael Raffl and Claude Giroux scored in regulation for Philadelphia, which snapped a two-game skid that followed a 10-game winning streak.

Andre Burakovsky and Lars Eller scored in regulation for Washington.

T.J. Oshie converted in the shootout for the Capitals, but Voracek, Philadelphia's third shooter, beat Braden Holtby to tie it at 1. The tiebreaker went to sudden death when Nicklas Backstrom misfired on Washington's third attempt.