Ottawa Senators sign Czech centre Filip Chlapik to entry-level contract

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed centre Filip Chlapik to a three-year entry-level contract.

Chlapik, 19, leads the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Charlottetown Islanders with 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) in 26 games this season.

A Prague native, Chlapik set a new Islanders' franchise record with a 21-game point streak to start the 2016-17 season, recording 37 points (18 goals, 19 assists) over that span.

In two-plus seasons with Charlottetown, he has recorded 173 points (65 goals, 108 assists) and 150 penalty minutes over 142 games.