Skinner, Faulk score for Hurricanes in 2-1 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk scored for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Cam Ward made 22 saves and Sebastian Aho scored an empty-net goal in the final minute as the Hurricanes beat the Sabres for the second time in six days. Carolina has earned a point in four straight games.

Brian Gionta scored for Buffalo and Robin Lehner made 31 saves. The Sabres have lost three in a row.

Carolina had an extended layoff following Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over Buffalo. Monday's scheduled game against the Detroit Red Wings was postponed due to unplayable ice at PNC Arena.

The extra rest helped the Hurricanes start fast and take a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Skinner scored his team-leading 13th goal on a wrist shot from the right cirle 1:14 into the game.

Faulk made it 2-0 with 2:09 left in the first period. Lee Stepniak forced a turnover that led to a 3-on-2 rush and Faulk snapped a wrist shot over Lehner's glove for his sixth goal of the season.

The Hurricanes outshot the Sabres 13-5 in the second period, but could not score on four power plays. Buffalo did not have a shot on goal in the first 9:35.

Gionta got the Sabres within a goal 5:32 into the third period. Sam Reinhart's pass from behind the net set up Gionta for his sixth of the season.

NOTES: Buffalo scratched D Cody Franson for the first time this season. F William Carrier was also a healthy scratch after playing the past 21 games. . Hurricanes G Eddie Lack backed up Ward after missing 14 games due to a concussion. ... Carolina snapped a four-game losing streak in Buffalo. The Hurricanes last won here on Jan. 23, 2014. ... Skinner has four goals and two assists in his last five games. ... Sabres coach Dan Bylsma remains stuck on 299 NHL regular season victories.

Up Next

Hurricanes: Host Boston on Friday looking to extend nine-game point streak at home