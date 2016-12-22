Sports

Wednesday's Games

NHL

Philadelphia 3 Washington 2 (SO)

Edmonton 3 Arizona 2

---

AHL

Grand Rapids 3 Milwaukee 0

Albany 7 Binghamton 1

Providence 3 Utica 1

Hartford 5 Syracuse 4

Rockford 6 Chicago 2

Texas 2 San Antonio 1

Tucson 5 Bakersfield 4 (OT)

---

NBA

Cleveland 113 Milwaukee 102

Memphis 98 Detroit 86

Minnesota 92 Atlanta 84

Oklahoma City 121 New Orleans 110

Washington 107 Chicago 97

Houston 125 Phoenix 111

Sacramento 94 Utah 93

Dallas 96 Portland 95

---

