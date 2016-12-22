Wednesday's Games
NHL
Philadelphia 3 Washington 2 (SO)
Edmonton 3 Arizona 2
AHL
Grand Rapids 3 Milwaukee 0
Albany 7 Binghamton 1
Providence 3 Utica 1
Hartford 5 Syracuse 4
Rockford 6 Chicago 2
Texas 2 San Antonio 1
Tucson 5 Bakersfield 4 (OT)
NBA
Cleveland 113 Milwaukee 102
Memphis 98 Detroit 86
Minnesota 92 Atlanta 84
Oklahoma City 121 New Orleans 110
Washington 107 Chicago 97
Houston 125 Phoenix 111
Sacramento 94 Utah 93
Dallas 96 Portland 95
