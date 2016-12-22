West Ham: Sakho out for 6-8 weeks, to miss African Cup
LONDON — West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says Senegal striker Diafra Sakho will not be fit for the African Cup of Nations because of a back injury that will rule him out for six to eight weeks.
The tournament runs from Jan. 14-Feb. 5 in Gabon.
Bilic said Thursday: "we are talking about even March to be back, so he's definitely ruled out of the African Nations Cup."
Sakho has only played two games this season, scoring one goal.
It is the latest injury blow to Bilic, who has been short of strikers this season with Andy Carroll and Andre Ayew also having long periods out.
