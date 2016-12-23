Sports

Barton back in trouble for breaking betting rules

FILE - In this Sunday, May 10, 2015 file photo, Queens Park Rangers' Joey Barton watches the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England. After a short and ill-fated stint in Scottish football, Joey Barton is back in the English Premier League with former club Burnley. Burnley said Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 that the 34-year-old Barton has agreed to a deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance when the transfer window opens in January. (AP Photo/Jon Super, file)

FILE - In this Sunday, May 10, 2015 file photo, Queens Park Rangers' Joey Barton watches the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England. After a short and ill-fated stint in Scottish football, Joey Barton is back in the English Premier League with former club Burnley. Burnley said Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 that the 34-year-old Barton has agreed to a deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance when the transfer window opens in January. (AP Photo/Jon Super, file)

LONDON — English footballer Joey Barton is back in disciplinary trouble after being charged with misconduct for placing 1,260 bets on matches or competitions over a 10-year period.

The English Football Association said Friday the bets were made from March 2006 to May 2016.

Barton this week signed a short-term deal with Premier League team Burnley after cutting short his contract at Scottish club Rangers, where he was handed a one-match suspension for breaking Scottish Football Association rules by placing 44 bets on games between July 1 and Sept. 15.

That suspension will carry over into his Burnley career.

The 34-year-old Barton has until Jan. 5 to respond to the FA charge.

Barton only left Rangers after having his contract terminated last month, seven weeks after being suspended by the Glasgow club over a training-ground row with his manager and a teammate.

That was the latest episode in a controversial career, which has included spending 77 days in jail in 2008 after a street fight in Liverpool.

In 2012, while playing for Queens Park Rangers, Barton was suspended for 12 matches for violent conduct during a Premier League game.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular