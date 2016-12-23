Clippers bench leads them past Spurs 106-101

LOS ANGELES — Chris Paul scored 19 points before injuring his left hamstring to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 106-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.

Paul added seven rebounds and six assists before leaving the game late in the third quarter. Los Angeles was already missing its other star Blake Griffin, who is out with a knee injury.

The Clippers used their bench in the fourth quarter to seal the victory, only the Spurs second on the road this season. Los Angeles' reserves outscored San Antonio's 58-33.

The Spurs had started the season 15-1 on the road. Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 27 points and nine rebounds, while Pau Gasol added 19 points and eight rebounds.

The Clippers used some tight defence to take a 57-45 lead at the break. They held the Spurs to 38.5 per cent shooting at the half, forced eight turnovers and had allowed them to get off only six 3-point attempts.

Paul already had 13 points, five assists and five rebounds at the half.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Leonard is averaging a career-high 23.9 points and 3.0 assists in the first year of Tim Duncan's retirement.

"Everything is better. He is shooting the 3 better, he just does everything," said Clippers coach Doc Rivers. "When you watch him on film it is just really impressive."

Clippers: Rivers maintains his lineup replacement for Griffin will remade fluid depending upon the opponent, but for the second time in as many games that Griffin has been out, he started veteran Paul Pierce.

PUTTING TIME IN

Pierce 39, passed former Celtics teammate Robert Parish for 15th on the NBA's all-time minutes leaderboard (45,712).

UP NEXT

Spurs: Will travel to Portland for their first meeting this season against the Trail Blazers. The Spurs swept their three-game series against Portland last season.