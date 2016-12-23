Family sues to let daughter play on boys' basketball team

KENILWORTH, N.J. — A girl who wants to play for her school's boys' basketball team has sued the Archdiocese of Newark.

Sydney Phillips' father, Scott, told NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2i9qxtc ) that he doesn't want any money from the lawsuit. He just wants his daughter to be able to play basketball.

Sydney played for the girls' team at St. Theresa's School in Kenilworth last year, but the team stopped playing because there weren't enough girls interested.

The family says that the archdiocese does not have a specific rule prohibiting girls from playing on the boys' team. The school said in a legal response that her application was filed late. Scott Phillips disputes that.

A spokesman for the archdiocese declined to comment on the lawsuit.

A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.

___