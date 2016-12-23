NBA Capsules

BOSTON — Russell Westbrook had his 14th triple-double of the season and his third straight 40-point game, finishing with 45 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-112 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

Westbrook missed his first five shots but scored the last seven points of the first half as the Thunder turned a three-point deficit into a four-point lead. He scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, including eight straight during a 10-0 run that flipped a 104-100 deficit into a six-point lead.

Rookie Domantas Sabonis topped his career high by halftime and finished with 20 points for Oklahoma City. Enes Kanter also had 20 points. Isaiah Thomas had 34 points and 10 assists for Boston.

WARRIORS 119, PISTONS 113

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Draymond Green made a tiebreaking dunk with 1:31 left and Kevin Durant overcame foul trouble to score 32 points, lifting Golden State past Detroit.

The NBA-leading Warriors have won seven straight, rolling with their new star, Durant, as they head into their Christmas NBA Finals rematch in Cleveland. The Pistons have lost five in a row.

Golden State had a season-high 23 turnovers, surpassing the 20 it had in a 20-point loss Nov. 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers, and Detroit took advantage of them to score 33 points.

Stephen Curry had 25 points and eight assists. Tobias Harris had a season-high 26 points for Detroit.

CAVALIERS 119, NETS 99

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James scored 19 points, Kevin Love added 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Cleveland rolled past Brooklyn.

The defending champion Cavaliers (22-6) never trailed against the Nets and built a 46-point lead in the third quarter. The lopsided margin gave the Cavaliers a chance to rest their stars heading into their Sunday showdown against Golden State.

Brook Lopez had 16 points for the Nets.

GRIZZLIES 115, ROCKETS 109

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Conley scored 24 points and Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol each added 16 to help Memphis beat Houston.

Memphis snapped a three-game home skid and ended Houston's road winning streak at five.

Ryan Anderson led Houston with a season-high 31 points. James Harden had 16 points and 17 assists.

PELICANS 91, HEAT 87

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Davis had 28 points, a career-high 22 rebounds and four blocked shots, and New Orleans overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Miami Heat 91-87 on Friday night.

Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds after halftime to lead the comeback effort. Jrue Holiday added 22 points for the Pelicans. Goran Dragic scored 23 points for Miami.

SPURS 110, TRAIL BLAZERS 90

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and San Antonio handed Portland its fifth straight loss despite resting key players.

Patty Mills added 23 points, and former Blazer LaMarcus Aldridge had 18 points and 14 rebounds. The Spurs rested Pau Gasol, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

Damian Lillard had 16 points and 10 assists for the Trail Blazers. They have lost nine of 10.

KINGS 109, TIMBERWOLVES 105

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins scored 21 of his 32 points in the second half and Sacramento rallied to beat Minnesota.

Cousins hit three 3-pointers and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Zach LaVine scored a career-high 40 points and tied a career best with seven 3s for Minnesota.

HORNETS 103, BULLS 91

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nic Batum had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double of the season and seventh overall to help Charlotte beat Chicago.

Kemba Walker added 20 points, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots. Jimmy Butler had 26 points for the Bulls. They have lost five of their last six.

RAPTORS 104, JAZZ 98

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyle Lowry took advantage of a depleted Utah guard corps by scoring a season-high 36 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, to lead Toronto.

Lowry was nearly unstoppable as he either pulled up for a 3-pointer or drove the lane unfazed by the lurking Rudy Gobert. The point guard shot 9 for 10 in the final quarter as the Raptors set a franchise record with six straight wins on the road. Gordon Hayward led Utah with 23 points.

MAGIC 109, LAKERS 90

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Elfrid Payton had 25 points and nine assists and Orlando blocked nine shots in the first quarter in a victory over Los Angeles.

Serge Ibaka added 19 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for Orlando. Jordan Clarkson had 18 points for the Lakers. They finished a seven-game trip with their 12th loss in 13 games.

HAWKS 109, NUGGETS 108

DENVER (AP) — Paul Millsap capped a 9-0 run in the final 1:43 with two free throws and Atlanta rallied to beat Denver.

Dennis Schroder had 27 points and Millsap finished with 20 points and eight rebounds for the injury-depleted Hawks. Atlanta played its third straight game without centre Dwight Howard because of lower back stiffness. Danilo Gallinari had 21 points and a season-high 11 rebounds for the Nuggets.

BUCKS 123, WIZARDS 96

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had a career-high 39 points to help Milwaukee rout Washington.

Antetokounmpo made 12 of 19 shots and 15 of 17 free throws and had eight rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes. John Wall and Otto Porter each scored 18 points for Washington.

MAVERICKS 90, CLIPPERS 88

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harrison Barnes made a 10-foot running jumper with 3.7 seconds left for the last of his team-high 24 points as Dallas beat Los Angeles.

Dirk Nowitzki, playing only in the first half in his return from an Achilles strain after missing 14 consecutive games, added 17 points and Wesley Matthews 16 for the Mavericks.

Jamal Crawford scored 26 points for the Clippers, who were playing without both of their stars, Chris Paul (hamstring) and Blake Griffin (knee).

SUNS 123, 76ERS 116

PHOENIX (AP) — Eric Bledsoe scored 16 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and had 11 assists, leading Phoenix past Philadelphia to snap a four-game losing streak.