Pelicans' forward Jones out sick vs. Miami

NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says forward Terrence Jones is unable to play in Friday night's game against Miami because of nausea and stomach problems.

Jones has been among New Orleans' more productive scorers in the front court. He is averaging nearly 11 points per game and scored 21 points in a loss to Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Gentry says it's unclear whether Jones' absence will lead to more playing time for 7-foot centres Omer Asik or Alexis Ajinca because the Heat tends to use a lot of small lineups.