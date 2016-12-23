Schneiderlin allowed to leave Man United, says Mourinho

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin will be allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The France international, who joined United for about 25 million pounds ($39 million) in July last year, hasn't started a Premier League match since Mourinho took over as manager during the off-season .

Mourinho says Schneiderlin has "opened his heart a couple of times" about his situation at United, adding: "My answer was, if the offer is right and our board thinks the offer is a good offer in relation to a very good player like Morgan, I would not stop him to go."