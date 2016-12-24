Redskins do their part, beat Bears; still need playoff help

CHICAGO — All DeSean Jackson cared about was what the Washington Redskins could control.

Their playoff chances are out of their hands. Even if they win their final game, there's no guarantee they will make it.

"Can't really worry about other teams, who is going to win or lose," Jackson said. "We just have to take care of our business, and if we do that we should be all right."

The Redskins were more than all right against the struggling Chicago Bears on Saturday. They dominated in just about every way in a 41-21 romp.

Kirk Cousins threw for a touchdown and ran for two more, Jackson added 114 yards receiving and the Redskins (8-6-1) intercepted Matt Barkley five times.

More important, they gave their fading playoff hopes a boost with a lopsided victory.

"This was a big win and these guys came out and competed and did a great job," coach Jay Gruden said.

It was a big bounce-back win for the Redskins after they relinquished control of the NFC's second wild card with a loss to Carolina on Monday night. They host the New York Giants in next week's finale, and they will need help if they're going to make the playoffs for the second straight year.

Against Chicago, the Redskins did exactly what they wanted.

Eighth in the NFC behind Green Bay and Tampa Bay coming in and with a chance to get eliminated from the playoff race, Washington scored 14 points in the first quarter after struggling to score early in recent games and never really was threatened by the Bears (3-12).

Here are some things to know after the Redskins gave their playoff hopes a shot with a lopsided win over the Bears:

MORE LIKE IT

Cousins, Washington's single-season passing leader, was back in form after a shaky outing against the Panthers.

He threw for 270 yards while playing turnover-free ball and did not get sacked with the offensive line holding its ground.

"The pocket was clean for the most part of the game and the offensive line did great," Gruden said, "but it also helps being able to run the ball and take the pressure off."

BALANCED OUT

The Redskins wanted to get back to a more balanced offence after they abandoned the run last week.

They did just that, going for 208 yards on 35 attempts. It was a big change from the previous game when Cousins dropped back 50 times and the Redskins carried 13 times for 29 yards.

Against Chicago, Robert Kelley ran for 76 yards, though he was bothered by a sprained knee. Mack Brown added 82 yards, with 61 coming on a 61-yard touchdown near the end of the game.

KEEP AWAY

Never mind that he was defending Chicago's top receiver, Alshon Jeffery. Washington cornerback Josh Norman felt Barkley was disrespecting him by throwing his way, particularly in the second half.

"The disrespect came out," Norman said. "They're going to keep throwing the ball, then, well shoot, we're going to come out here and make some plays."

BARKLEY'S STRUGGLES

Barkley, making his fifth start and sixth appearance, had his worst performance.

His five interceptions matched the second-highest total in Bears history and were the most since Jay Cutler threw five against San Francisco on Nov. 12, 2009.

"I feel on some plays I tried to win the game on that play, tried to do too much," he said. "And those are just times when you have to eat it and live to see another play."

Barkley now has eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions and a lower passer rating (70.3) than Cutler (78.1) and Brian Hoyer (98.0).

'D' NOT PASSING

A defence that has been a bright spot for Chicago once again got picked apart.

The Bears gave up a season-high 478 yards after Green Bay went off for 451 the previous week, whether they were getting beaten on the ground or in the air.

Chicago, which came in ranked sixth against the pass, gave up five catches of 21 yards or more in the first half. There was also a 28-yard pass-interference penalty against Tracy Porter in the second quarter.

The 478 yards were the second most they've given up in Vic Fangio's two seasons as defensive co-ordinator . They allowed 546 against Detroit on Oct. 18, 2015.

