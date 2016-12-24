Raiders, Titans lose quarterbacks to broken right legs

Young quarterbacks took a beating Saturday with Derek Carr of Oakland and Tennessee's Marcus Mariota each broke right leg hours apart Saturday.

Carr's injury is likely much more costly.

The Raiders (12-3) already have a playoff spot clinched, and coach Jack Del Rio said Carr will be out indefinitely after having surgery Sunday.

"As soon as I got out there, he said, 'I think it's broken,'" Del Rio said of Carr.

Carr and Mariota had company being knocked out of games with injuries Saturday. Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III went to the locker room with a concussion as Cleveland got its first win this season, while Jets quarterback Bryce Petty hurt his left shoulder in a loss to New England.

Both Carr and Mariota broke their legs when sacked.

Carr was twisted to the ground by Indianapolis linebacker Trent Cole on a sack with the Raiders leading 33-14. Carr stayed down for several minutes in pain as trainers came out to treat him. With the crowd chanting "M-V-P! M-V-P!" Carr limped off the field without putting any pressure on his right leg.

Trainers checked him on the sideline before a cart took Carr away for X-rays that showed the extent of the damage.

The Raiders have clinched their first playoff berth since 2002 and can win the division and earn a first-round bye with another win or a Kansas City loss.

"It's very sad," Oakland left tackle Donald Penn said. "I'm very disappointed in myself because it was my guy that got him. I've been great all year. I was engaged with my guy, I took another step and my foot just slipped from up under me. I wish I could have that play back."

Mariota, who missed the final two games of his rookie season with a sprained knee, pounded the ground several times after he was hurt late in the third quarter. Rookie Sheldon Day grabbed Mariota around the ankles, and the quarterback stayed down, immediately signalling to the sideline.

Trainers placed an air cast on his right leg before Mariota was lifted onto a cart and taken to the locker room.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Mariota will need at least six weeks to recover, and the team announced that the quarterback would have surgery within the next few days. That leaves veteran Matt Cassel as Tennessee's starting quarterback after a 38-17 loss that severely damaged Tennessee's playoff hopes.

The Jaguars had both running backs T.J. Yeldon (ankle) and Chris Ivory (hamstring) leave the game with injuries.

Cleveland ended its skid, beating San Diego 20-17. Griffin was taken to the locker room with a concussion after being sacked for the seventh time.

Griffin, replaced by rookie Cody Kessler, already missed 11 games this season with a broken bone in his left shoulder.

Browns cornerback Joe Haden also went to the locker room with an injured neck, the two-time Pro Bowler hurt apparently while tackling on a running play.

San Diego linebacker Denzel Perryman had a leg injury in the fourth quarter and was taken from the field on a cart.

Petty hurt his left shoulder in a 41-3 loss to New England, a week after bruising his chest in the Jets' loss to Miami.

The Jets also lost tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins to an injured hamstring in the first half. Running back Khiry Robinson finally was active for the first time this season and left with a leg injury.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams returned after leaving the game in the third quarter with an injured chest.

Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett was carted off the field with an air cast over his lower right leg after he fell awkwardly making a catch down to the 1.

San Francisco running back Carlos Hyde went to the locker room with a knee injury when hit while scrambling for footing after catching a pass in the fourth quarter.

Tight end Cameron Brate left in the third quarter after hurting his back in Tampa Bay's loss to New Orleans.

The Green Bay Packers got a brief scare in the third quarter when quarterback Aaron Rodgers stayed down on the ground for a couple of minutes after a sack. Trainers checked Rodgers, who walked to the bench where he flexed his neck. He returned on the next series.

But Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter left with an injured elbow in the second quarter, while right tackle Bryan Bulaga hurt his shoulder in the fourth.

