Canadian Francois Lavoie wins Shark Championship for second PBA Tour title

TORONTO — Canadian Francois Lavoie continued to make his case for Professional Bowlers Association Rookie of the Year by beating veteran Walter Ray Williams Jr. to win the PBA Shark Championship.

The 23-year-old from Quebec City defeated Williams 204-196 to secure his second career title and a US$20,000 winner's cheque. Williams who has 47 titles to his credit, collected US$10,000 as runner-up.

The tournament, taped earlier in the month, aired Sunday on ESPN in the U.S.

Lavoie, who joined the PBA late in the 2016 season, won the U.S. Open in November when he bowled the first nationally televised 300 game in U.S. Open history.

Williams, at age 57 years 65 days, was bidding to become the oldest player to win a PBA Tour title. John Handegard was 57 years 55 days old when he won the PBA Tour event in Kennewick, Wash., in 1995.