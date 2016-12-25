Security ramped up for Boxing Day cricket test

MELBOURNE, Australia — Victoria Police say hundreds of extra officers have been deployed to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the second cricket test between Australia and Pakistan on Monday as security was increased following a foiled terror plot.

In raids on Friday police arrested four men who were allegedly plotting a Christmas Day attack in Melbourne's central city.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said additional uniformed police would be at the MCG on each day of the second test and police would have an increased presence at all major events over the festive season. The Boxing Day test is one of the largest events on the Australian sporting calendar.