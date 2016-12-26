Gase: Playoff-bound Dolphins won't rest starters this week

DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he won't rest his starters in Sunday's regular-season finale against New England, even though his team has already clinched a playoff berth.

The Dolphins are locked into a road game as a wild card team, while the Patriots are battling for home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Miami (10-5) will play at Pittsburgh or Houston in the opening round of the playoffs.

Against New England, Miami will likely go again with backup quarterback Matt Moore. No. 1 QB Ryan Tannehill is not expected to play against the Patriots while recovering from a strained left knee.

Jay Ajayi was "a little banged-up" but is expected to be fine after rushing for 206 yards in Saturday's overtime victory at Buffalo , Gase said Monday.

