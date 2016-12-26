Italy's Innerhofer dominates downhill training in Caterina

SANTA CATERINA VALFURVA, Italy — Christof Innerhofer of Italy led the only training session for a World Cup downhill on the Deborah Compagnoni course by a huge margin on Monday.

Innerhofer led Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria by 1.32 seconds and was ahead of Hannes Reichelt of Austria by 1.44.

Thomas Biesemeyer of the United States was fourth.

Innerhofer also dominated training last year in Santa Caterina but finished fourth in the race after getting a gate attached to his racing suit that impaired his vision, forcing him to ski practically blindfolded.

"Everyone knows I like this track and I know that this race can be even better," Innerhofer said. "On the top part of the piste I made a few mistakes I will try to avoid during the race. But I am confident. "

Norwegian standout Kjetil Jansrud struggled in 37th while teammate Aksel Lund Svindal is sitting these races out to rest a sore knee.

Travis Ganong, the American whose only career win came in Santa Caterina two years ago, caught an edge and almost did the splits but appeared to avoid major injury. He did not finish.

The course was shortened slightly due to dangerous conditions.