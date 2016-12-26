Jagr named NHL's first star of the week after taking over second on points list

NEW YORK — Florida Panthers right-winger Jaromir Jagr was named the NHL's first star of the week on Monday after he moved into second on the league's all-time scoring list.

Jagr had five assists in three games to move into sole possession of second place in all-time NHL scoring with 755 goals and 1,134 assists in 1,889 games played.

He earned his 252nd career three-point performance and 59th career three-assist game — in a 4-3 shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres Dec. 20 — to tie Mark Messier (694-1,193-1,887 in 1,756 GP) for second place on the all-time points list.

Jagr then collected an assist in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Dec. 22, to move past Messier and into sole possession of second.

Los Angeles Kings centre Jeff Carter was named the second star. He scored five goals in three games to lift the Kings to four out of a possible six points.