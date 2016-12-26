Jaguars place Yeldon on IR, claim Richardson off waivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed running back T.J. Yeldon on injured reserve before their season finale.

Yeldon injured his left ankle in Saturday's victory against Tennessee and would not have been ready to play at Indianapolis on Sunday. To replace him on the 53-man roster, Jacksonville (3-12) claimed running back Daryl Richardson off waivers from Pittsburgh.

Yeldon carried twice for 5 yards against the Titans, giving him 745 yards and two touchdowns this season. A second-round draft pick from Alabama last year, Yeldon topped 100 yards twice in his second season.

Chris Ivory is expected to handle most of the work against the Colts. But Ivory re-injured a strained right hamstring against the Titans. It's the same injury that caused him to miss two games earlier this month.

