Mkhitaryan scores stunning goal as United beats Sunderland

MANCHESTER, England — Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored an acrobatic back flick to wrap up Manchester United's 3-1 win over Sunderland in the English Premier League on Saturday, ensuring a miserable return to Old Trafford for former United manager David Moyes.

On as a second-half substitute, Mkhitaryan met Zlatan Ibrahimovic's right-wing cross with a flicked finish with the heel of his right foot that flew into the corner in the 86th minute.

Mkhitaryan was in an offside position but it didn't stop home fans at Old Trafford saluting a player who is growing in importance in his first season at United.

United manager Jose Mourinho called the goal "phenomenal."

"I think he scored in the right goal @ the Stretford End, with the people very enthusiastic just behind," Mourinho said. "It was a great moment."

Ibrahimovic also set up the opening goal for Daley Blind in the 39th before scoring his 16th goal of the season in the 82nd after being played through by Paul Pogba.

The 35-year-old striker has been involved in 12 Premier League goals this season and Mourinho reiterated that Ibrahimovic's future will be at Old Trafford beyond the end of the season.

"I am not really surprised because he is a very intelligent guy and he's a very proud man," Mourinho said. "For him to decide to come to a club with the level of expectation of Manchester United and the most difficult league in the world for a striker, it is because he knows that he can do it."

Sunderland's consolation was scored by Fabio Borini in stoppage time.

It was Moyes' first game at Old Trafford since he was fired by United in April 2014, 10 months into his ill-fated tenure as Alex Ferguson's hand-picked replacement.

"I've got to say I enjoy coming back, I've always enjoyed coming here," Moyes said. "Hard place to come, hard place to get a result and it proved to be that again today."

On the reception from United fans, Moyes added: "I thought it was fine. I think Manchester United supporters are knowledgeable.

"They have seen some good teams, they have seen some bad teams. They are knowledgeable and I think most of them were very good.