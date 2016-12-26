Penguins, coach Mike Sullivan agree to 3-year extension

PITTSBURGH — Mike Sullivan's arrival in Pittsburgh last season provided the spark that turned the Penguins' listless season around.

The franchise rewarded its fiery head coach with a three-year contract extension on Monday that will keep Sullivan with the team through 2019-20.

The 48-year-old Sullivan took over for Mike Johnson last December and guided the team on a spirited run that finished with the Penguins earning their fourth Stanley Cup. Sullivan is 55-24-10 with Pittsburgh, the second-best point total in the NHL over that span.