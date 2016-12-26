Sweden tops Denmark 6-1 in world junior opener
Alexander Nylander scored twice and 16-year-old Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist and Sweden routed Denmark 6-1.
MONTREAL — Alexander Nylander scored twice and 16-year-old Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist and Sweden routed Denmark 6-1 in the opening game of the world junior hockey championship on Monday.
Carl Grundstrom, Joel Eriksson Ek and Jonathan Dahlen also scored for Sweden, seeking its first world under-20 gold since 2012 in Calgary and Edmonton.
Nikolaj Krag scored with 2:07 remaining for Denmark on a screened shot from the left circle to spoil Felix Sandstrom's shutout bid.
Nylander, drafted eighth overall by Buffalo in June, picked up a puck from Filip Ahl, made a move in the slot and slid it past Petersen at 10:11 of the first to open the scoring.