Sydney crushes defending champion Adelaide in A-League

SYDNEY, Australia — Sydney FC has extended its unbeaten start in Australian football's A-League to 12 matches with a 4-0 win over defending champion Adelaide United on Monday.

Alex Brosque scored twice as Sydney extended its lead atop the table to nine points over Brisbane, which drew 1-1 with Western Sydney Wanderers in the opening match of the 12th round.

Adelaide failed to take early chances and Sydney showed a ruthless streak with three second-half goals which improved its record to nine wins and three draws. Adelaide remains bottom with only one win from 12 games.

Filip Holosko opened the scoring in the 34th minute when Adelaide failed to clear a free kick and Brosque got his double in the 53rd and 66th — either side of a 64th-minute goal by Rhyan Grant.

"What I asked from my players was to be ruthless and not take their foot off the pedal," coach Graham Arnold said. "You go up three-nil and they want four. You go to four and you want five."

Adelaide coach Guillermo Amor said his side paid the price for failing to convert early chances.

"The game initially we started well," Amor said. "We play well, we arrive (at the goal), we don't score and after (Sydney's goals) we are out of the game."

Newcastle came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Wellington, staying in fifth place and ensuring it will start the New Year inside the top-six playoffs zone.

Kosta Barbarouses scored his first goal of the season to give Wellington a 1-0 lead after 35 minutes but Newcastle equalized through Andrew Hoole just after halftime. Gui Finkler put Wellington ahead again in the 50th but saw its lead cancelled out 12 minutes later by Andrew Nabbout.

Brisbane's 1-1 draw with Western Sydney left it in second place but only a point ahead of the Melbourne Victory, which plays Central Coast on Wednesday.