Denmark upsets defending champ Finland at world juniors

MONTREAL — Kasper Krog made 34 saves and Denmark held on to upset Finland 3-2 on Tuesday in preliminary-round play at the world junior hockey championship.

William Boysen and David Madsen scored to make it 2-0 for Denmark (1-1-0) after 20 minutes at Bell Centre, and Joachim Blichfeld added another in the second period for a three-goal lead heading into the third.

Finland (0-2-0) tried for a comeback in the third behind goals from Urho Vaakanainen and Kasper Bjorkqvist, but the defending champions couldn't get the equalizer.

Denmark, which opened its tournament with a 6-1 loss to Sweden on Monday, scored three times despite only producing 10 shots on net.