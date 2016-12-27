Hamburg signs Albania defender Mergim Mavraj from Cologne

Hamburger SV has signed Albania defender Mergim Mavraj from Bundesliga rival Cologne to boost its chances of avoiding relegation.

Hamburg says the 30-year-old Mavraj has signed a deal through June 2019. The club, which is in the relegation playoff place at the halfway stage in the German season, suggests there are more winter signings to come.

Mavraj has made 29 appearances for Albania and played 43 league games for Cologne after switching from Greuther Fuerth in 2014.

He says: "It makes me proud that I'm trusted to help this team."