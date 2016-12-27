Hischier stars in overtime as Switzerland beats Czechs Republic 4-3 at juniors

MONTREAL — Nico Hischier scored in overtime to lead Switzerland past the Czech Republic 4-3 on Tuesday in the preliminary round of the world junior hockey championship.

Loic In Albon opened scoring for the Swiss (1-0-0) near the midway point of the game. Calvin Thurkauf and Damien Riat also scored for Switzerland.

Filip Chlapik forced extra time for the Czechs (1-0-1), scoring his second goal of the game with just 16 seconds left to play in the third period. Radek Koblizek added the other goal, while Michael Spacek and Jakub Zboril each contributed two assists.

Goalie Joren van Pottelberghe made 36 saves for the win. Jakub Skarek stopped 18 shots for the Czeck Republic.

After a scoreless first period, In Albon scored at 9:19 mark of the second. Thurkauf then made it 2-0 for Switzerland by the second intermission.

Koblizek got the Czechs on the scoreboard early in the third, followed by Riat's goal to re-establish Switzerland's two-goal lead.

Chlapik then had back-to-back goals 9:03 apart to tie it 3-3 and force overtime.

The 17-year-old Hischier, a potential top-10 overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft, finished with three points in the game.

The last time Switzerland won a preliminary-round game was two years ago in Toronto, and it was a 5-2 win over the Czechs.