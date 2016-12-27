Phil Jackson, Jeanie Buss say they have ended engagement

New York Knicks President Phil Jackson and Lakers executive Jeanie Buss have ended their engagement.

Jackson tweeted a statement Tuesday night in which the couple said because of their professional obligations and geographic distance, "sustaining the relationship has been difficult." They added that they had shared wonderful moments and "expect to remain supportive of each other in the future."

Buss, the Lakers' executive vice-president , later tweeted that she would always love Jackson but that the Lakers were the love of her life and "it's not fair to him or Lakers to not have my undivided attention."