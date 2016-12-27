Rivera: Panthers failing to make the playoffs was a 'blip'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers' future seemed bright even after a 24-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 last February.
They were returning MVP quarterback Cam Newton , a vaunted
What could possibly go wrong?
Plenty.
Despite being No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press Pro 32 rankings, Carolina never came close to making it back to the Super Bowl. In fact, the Panthers didn't even make it back to the playoffs, ending a three-year run as NFC South champions.
"It is tough because you want to be part of the conversation. You really do," Rivera said. "And we'd been part of it for three years. It is a tough pill to swallow, personally."
Carolina's
Newton's MVP curtain call has been a fiasco.
One year after throwing 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, Newton has been limited to 18 TD passes and has 11 picks entering the season finale at Tampa Bay on Sunday. He's completed a career-low 53.5
Teams have begun to figure out how to defend Newton, taking a blueprint from the Broncos in the Super Bowl by bringing pressure from all angles to disrupt and yet still contain the elusive Newton. Rivera suggested for the first time Monday that the pressure and the hits Newton received early in the season might have affected his accuracy.
Newton suggested last week that the team's three straight trips to the playoffs may have taken its toll.
"We had a long run," Newton said. "It's time for guys to take a sabbatical so to speak and just get away from it."
There will be many areas to address in the
"I believe this is a blip, I really do," Rivera said. "This is one of those things — and I've said it to the team and I've said it before — if you don't learn from this, then you've wasted it."
Some things that went wrong with the Panthers season:
CONCUSSIONS GALORE: Injuries played a role in Carolina's demise, particularly concussions. Starting left tackle Michael Oher never played after Week 3 because of concussion symptoms. Middle linebacker Luke Kuechly will have missed six games with a concussion, and even Newton sat out a game. In all, nine Carolina players were placed in the NFL's concussion protocol and missed games this season.
NORMAN'S IMPACT: Rookie cornerbacks James Bradberry and Daryl Worley have improved vastly as the season has gone on, but the team was a mess early in the secondary after rescinding the franchise tag offer to 2015 All-Pro Josh Norman. With Bradberry and Worley battling injuries and going through typical rookie growing pains, the Panthers struggled in pass
TAKEAWAY-GIVEAWAY: The Panthers weren't nearly as opportunistic as last year, when they were plus-19 in the takeaway-giveaway category, by far the best in the NFL. Carolina's
OFFENSIVE LINE WOES: Rivera will tell you the most valuable non-skill position player on the roster is
LOSING LEADERS: Along with Norman, the Panthers also parted ways with some key 30-something veterans in the
